Div Com reviews arrangements for Muharram

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 10: Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma today discussed the arrangements for Muharram at a meeting of officers and representatives of religious organizations, including Shia Federation, Anjuman-e-Imamia and Anjuman-e-Haidery.

Submitting the list of programmes to be organized, the religious organizations informed the Div Com that subject to the appearance of moon, Muharram will commence from August 20. The meeting discussed requirements for organizing safe and peaceful events in the city which will be attended by people belonging to different faiths.

The religious organizations also ensured the Div Com that there would be no huge gathering in the mosques or other religious places and all the SOPs regarding COVID-19 would be followed during the prayers.

Discussing the arrangements to be put in place for the observance of Ashura in the sacred month of Muharram, the Div Com instructed the concerned officers to ensure availability of water tankers, especially at places of religious importance besides making proper provisions for medical aid and ambulances.

He directed the municipal officers to ensure sanitization and cleanliness in and around the mosques. He further instructed the PDD authorities to replace damaged street lights and install new street lights so that the devotees do not suffer during their night movements.

The Divisional Commissioner asked the representatives of religious organizations and senior officers of Divisional Administration to work in close coordination for the hassle free observance of Muharram.

Senior officers from PDD, PHE, Municipal Corporation, Health, Security, Traffic and other concerned departments were present in the meeting.