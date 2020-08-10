Various organisations condemn killing of BJP leader in Kashmir

OBC Morcha stages protest, torches Pak effigy

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 10: Expressing their anger over killing of BJP activists in Kashmir valley, BJP OBC Morcha held a protest demonstration here, today against the killing of a party leader in Ompora, Budgam in Kashmir valley.

The Morcha held a strong protest and condemned the killing of Abdul Hamid Najar, district president party’s OBC Morcha Budgam, Kashmir by Pak sponsored terrorists.

The protestors torched effigy of Pakistan and shouted slogans against the Pak Government. The protestors, while condemning the killing of party leader in Budgam termed it a cowardice act. Addressing protestors Braham Jyot Satti said this cowardice act was done by Pak sponsored terrorists. He said Pak and terrorists are in desperation over the rise of BJP in Kashmir after the abrogation of 370 and hence they are making party activists and leaders their target. But they will never succeed in their designs as BJP led Government in Delhi is committed to chase the terrorists to finish, he added.

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) JK spokesman, Altaf Thakur today termed the killing of BJP worker and OBC Morcha district president for Budgam, Abdul Hameed Najar as a cowardice act by enemies of peace.

Thakur, while terming the killing of Hameed as inhuman and barbaric urged police to nab the killers and work out a security plan for the BJP leaders and workers as suggested by the BJP top leaders.

In a statement issued here, Thakur said targeting unarmed workers of BJP reflects cowardice on part of militants. ” I strongly condemn the killing of Hameed and express solidarity with his family,” he said.

Thakur urged the police top brass to work out security module for BJP leaders, workers and activists across Kashmir on the lines of one suggested by the BJP top leaders. He said at each district headquarter one building should be kept for BJP leaders and the workers where all security arrangements should be kept in place. ” The safe accommodation at district headquarters should have accommodation for at least 50 to 60 people. They should be provided with food and other basic facilities there as well,” Thakur said.

Kashmiri Pandit Conference (KPC) president Kundan Kashmiri has also strongly condemned this dastardly act of terrorists and demanded security for party activists in the Valley. He urged the Government to further intensify its anti terrorist operations in Kashmir and chase them to finish as they have already put the State to lot of devastation and destruction.

Sandeep Singh, national president, National Awami United Party (NAUP) has also strongly condemned another killing of a political youth leader in Kashmir. In his statement Sandeep Singh said that the active terrorists groups in Kashmir, cowardly attacked again and killed a 38-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker in Ompora area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

He stressed and appealed the Lieutenant Governor that it is high time for him to take tough measures on over ground workers, local active terrorists who are actively involved in such kind of killings and not allowing youth to play their active role in development process of the Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) senior leader and former Minister, Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, has strongly condemned the killing of BJP workers. He said this trend of political killings is very dangerous and already totally crippled democratic system in Jammu and Kashmir shall fully collapse.

Instead of giving proper protection and security to the workers of main stream political parties, in order to create atmosphere for democratic process in the UT recent statement of Chief Secretary depicts arrogance and anti-democracy mindset of the present dispensation who doesn’t want to encourage political and democratic process to take off in Jammu and Kashmir, added Sadhotra.