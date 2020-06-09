COVID-19: Validity of motor vehicle documents extended till Sep 30

NEW DELHI: The Government on Tuesday announced further extension till September 30 for validity of motor vehicle documents, including driving license and vehicle fitness, in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the Centre through an advisory on March 30 announced extension of the validity of fitness, permit (all types), driving license, registration or any other concerned document till June 30.

“Given the current circumstances to avoid hardships being faced by transporters and citizens, state governments are further advised that these documents be considered valid till September 30, 2020 for enforcement purpose,” Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari said. (AGENCIES)