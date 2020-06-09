Indian, Chinese troops begin disengagement in certain areas in eastern Ladakh

NEW DELHI: Chinese and Indian troops have begun “disengagement” in Galwan Valley and two other areas in eastern Ladakh reflecting their willingness to resolve the month-long standoff through talks, military sources said on Tuesday.

However, there has been no change in their posturing in areas like Pangong Tso and Daulat Beg Oldie, they said.

There is no official statement on disengagement of troops either from the Defence Ministry or the Ministry of External Affairs. There was no word from the Chinese side as well on the development. (AGENCIES)