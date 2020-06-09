HRD working on plan to reduce syllabus for schools, instructional hours

NEW DELHI: The HRD Ministry is working on a plan to reduce school syllabus as well as hours of instruction for the current session to make up for any academic loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced on Tuesday.

The Ministry has sought suggestions from various stakeholders in this regard.

“In view of the current circumstances and after receiving a lot of requests from parents and teachers, we are contemplating the option of reduction in the syllabus and instructional hours for the coming academic year,” HRD Minister Nishank tweeted.(AGENCIES)