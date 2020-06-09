HRD working on plan to reduce syllabus for schools, instructional hours

NEW DELHI: The HRD Ministry is working on a plan to reduce school syllabus as well as hours of instruction for the current session to make up for any academic loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced on Tuesday.
The Ministry has sought suggestions from various stakeholders in this regard.
“In view of the current circumstances and after receiving a lot of requests from parents and teachers, we are contemplating the option of reduction in the syllabus and instructional hours for the coming academic year,” HRD Minister Nishank tweeted.(AGENCIES)
Editorial
Reducing road accidents and deaths
Reservation to economically weaker sections