Covid-19: J&K Sees 161 New Cases With Two Deaths In 24 Hours

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir reported 161 new covid-19 cases while two persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

They said that 38 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu division and 123 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 319152.

Regarding the deaths due to the virus, they said, both were reported from Jammu division and none from Kashmir, taking the fatality count to 4360.

Providing the district-wide details, the officials said that Srinagar reported 42 cases, Baramulla 23, Budgam 8, Pulwama 10, Kupwara 7, Anantnag 4, Bandipora 13, Ganderbal 9, Kulgam 7, Shopian 0, Jammu 17, Udhampur 3, Rajouri 3, Doda 4, Kathua 1, Samba 0, Kishtwar 3, Poonch 5, Ramban 1 and Reasi 1.

Moreover, they said, 358 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—161 from Jammu Division and 197 from Kashmir Valley. So far 312556 people have recovered while 4360 people have succumbed to the virus, leaving active cases at 2236 in J&K—925 in Jammu and 1311 in the Valley.

There was one new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today and thus the cumulative number of confirmed cases rose to 32 in J&K.