ED issues demand notice of over 14 lakh to SAS Geelani

SRINAGAR: The Enforcement Directorate has sent a demand notice of over 14 lakh to Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani asking him to deposit the penalty amount imposed upon him under Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999.

As per the notice, the ED said that a penalty of Rs 14,40,000 was imposed upon SAS Geelani on 2019, which he till date has failed to pay.

“Adjudication Order No.ADJ/02/SRZO/2019/AD-NG dated 20.03.2019 passed by Assistant Director, a penalty of Rs. 14,40,000 was imposed upon you under section 13(1) of Foreign Exchnage Management Act, 1999. And whereas, the penalty of Rs. 14,40,000/- has not been deposited by you, till date, as per records of this office,” it reads

“Now therefore, you are hereby given notice to deposit the aforesaid penalty amount within 10 days of receipt of this Demand Notice by means of Demand Draft in favor of the “The Pay and Accounts Officer, Pay & Accounts Office, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, New Delhi”, failing which action contemplated u/s 14 and 14A of Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 is liable to be initiated against you, as per law.”

As per the notice the Demand Draft should be sent to the Joint Director, Directorate of Enforcement, having office at Durrani House, Near Rajbagh Police Station, Rajbagh, Srinagar AND

It also reads that in case any ‘Stay Order’ has been passed by any Court/ Tribunal/ Authority, in respect of the aforementioned penalty imposed upon you, a copy thereof be provided to ED office within 10 days of receipt of this Demand Notice. (KNS)