COVID-19: J&K reports 118 cases, no death reported in last 24 hours

JAMMU, July 31 : The Jammu and Kashmir Union territory on Saturday witnessed 118 fresh positive cases were also reported, taking the number of total active cases in the UT to 1,176, however, no death was reported in the last 24 hours.

The death toll in the UT stands at 4,378 and 118 fresh positive cases reported on Saturday have pushed the tally of positive cases to 321,462.

Of the exact number of 321,462 cases, 199,705 are from Kashmir division and 121,757 from Jammu division. Officials said that among 118 new cases, 78 belong to Kashmir division while as 40 are from Jammu division, adding that the total number of positive cases in Kashmir division have reached to 199,705 including 196,748 recoveries and 2,236 deaths while as total number of positive cases in Jammu division have reached to 121,757 including 119,160 recoveries and 2,142 deaths.

The officials said that the total number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 1,176 including 721 from Kashmir division and 455 from Jammu division.

With 113 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached to 315,908 which is 98.27 percent of the total cases.

“Cases tested positive in J&K include 19 from Srinagar, 15 from Baramulla, 09 from Budgam, 14 from Pulwama, 05 from Kupwara, 01 from Anantnag, 01 from Bandipora, 10 from Ganderbal, 04 from Kulgam and 00 from Shopian in Kashmir division while as 40 from Jammu division include 10 from Jammu, 05 from Udhampur, 02 from Rajouri, 10 from Doda, 00 from Kathua, 00 from Samba, 02 from Kishtwar, 02 from Poonch, 01 from Ramban and 08 from Reasi,” officials disclosed.

Meanwhile, authorities on Saturday said that no fresh case of Mucormycosis popularly known as black fungus was reported in the UT and tally stands at 35.

As per officials figures, 71,389 positive cases including 832 deaths and 70,239 recoveries are from Srinagar, 23,625 including 282 deaths and 23,229 recoveries are from Baramulla, 22,895 including 22,622 recoveries and 205 deaths are from Budgam, 15,188 including 14,946 recoveries and 194 deaths are from Pulwama, 14,065 including 165 deaths and 13,866 recoveries are from Kupwara, 16,323 including 16,081 recoveries and 205 deaths are from Anantnag, 9,468 cases including 9,357 and 100 deaths are from Bandipora, 9,907 including 9,778 recoveries and 78 deaths are from Ganderbal, 11,261 including 11,114 recoveries and 117 deaths are from Kulgam and 5,584 including 5,516 recoveries and 58 deaths are from Shopian.

In Jammu division, 52,764 including 51,514 recoveries and 1,139 deaths are from Jammu district, 11,296 including 11,130 recoveries and 135 deaths are from Udhampur, 10,929 including 10,657 recoveries and 225 deaths are from Rajouri, 7,251 including 7,031 recoveries and 125 deaths are from Doda, 9,262 including 9,106 recoveries and 151 deaths are from Kathua, 7,123 including 6,991 recoveries and 119 deaths are from Samba, 4,641 including 4,565 recoveries and 44 deaths are from Kishtwar, 6,263 including 6,134 recoveries and 95 deaths are from Poonch, 5,966 including 5,877 recoveries and 66 deaths are from Ramban and 6,262 including 6,155 recoveries and 43 deaths are from Reasi.

As per the daily information bulletin 2,845,857 persons in Jammu and Kashmir are under observation while 8,809 persons have been kept under home quarantine besides that 1,176 persons are in isolation.

According to the bulletin, 2,477,912 persons have completed the surveillance period and 353,482 persons are under home surveillance besides that so far results of 11,718,976 samples are available. Out of 11,718,976 the number of samples tested negative stands at 11,397,514 while as 321,462 have tested positive, among them 1,176 persons are active, 315,908 persons have recovered and 4,378 persons have died. (KNO)