Son of rickshaw puller, J&K’s Kulgam boy qualifies IES exam with 2nd AIR

LG, PDP chief extends good wishes

Kulgam, July 31: A 26-year-old Tanveer Ahmad Khan of J&K’s Kulgam district has qualified Indian Economic Service (IES) exams and secured second rank at All India level. Tanveer is the first one from Valley to qualify the exam.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday released the results of the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service Examination (ISS) 2020. The exams were held from 16th to 18th October, 2020 followed by interviews for personality tests in April and July, 2021.

Tanveer Ahmad Khan is a resident of Negeenpora Kund area of Kulgam and did his schooling there. Later Khan went to Government Degree College Boys Anantnag where he completed his graduation in compound arts stream. Khan also has a Masters in Economics from Kashmir University in 2018. He later went to Kolkata for M. Phil and was preparing for IES side by side.

Khan comes from a poor family but the financial constraints did not deter him from dreaming big.

“My father works as a seasonal Rickshaw puller during winter months in Punjab and obviously I have faced financial constraints during my studies but I was always encouraged with the support of my family which would also boost my will power,” Tanveer said.

Khan said living in a remote village where there is a lack of basic facilities, especially in terms of the internet, makes it very difficult for the students here.

“Students here have to go to other places to use the full speed internet,” he said.

Besides parents, Khan gave credit to his maternal uncle who is a teacher by profession for facing every hardship to ensure his quality education.

“My parents and especially my maternal uncle helped me a lot financially as well as emotionally,” he said.

After this breakthrough congratulations poured in for Khan.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha took to Twitter and wrote, “Congratulations to Tanveer Ahmad Khan of Nigeenpora Kund, Kulgam for getting AIR-2 in Indian Economic Service (IES) 2020. I have always believed that the youth of J&K are inherently capable and full of potential. His feat will inspire and motivate our youngsters. I wish him a bright career (sic).”

“My best wishes to Tanveer Ahmad from Kulgam for acing the Indian Economic Services Exam (sic),” PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti tweeted. (KNO)