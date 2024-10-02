Counter terrorism measures

Sir,

The recent surge in terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, demands an urgent, multifaceted response.

The loss of several soldiers underscores the severe threat posed by these well-coordinated militant activities.

Despite security measures, terrorists continue to infiltrate and exploit local support networks. The use of advanced technology like drones must be prioritized in operations, and strategies need reassessment to avoid repeating past mistakes.

Enhanced intelligence and robust counter-radicalization efforts are crucial.

Local security, including Village Defence Groups (VDGs), should be strengthened to ensure comprehensive coverage and protection.

Addressing socio-political issues, while maintaining rigorous military efforts, is essential for lasting peace. National security must remain paramount, with no room for complacency.

Amit Malhotra

Udhampur