Sarfaraz smashes double ton

LUCKNOW, Oct 2:

The legend of Sarfaraz Khan as a domestic doyen is growing from strength to strength as his authoritative double hundred for Mumbai not only put Rest of India under immediate pressure in the ongoing Irani Cup but will also keep the seasoned KL Rahul on toes when the Indian team embarks on the Test tour of Australia next month.

Sarfaraz (221 batting, 276 balls) became the first ever cricketer to score an Irani Cup double hundred for Mumbai, with the 42-time champions reaching 536 for 9 at the end of the second day.

Wasim Jaffer (Vidarbha), Ravi Shastri, Praveen Amre and Yashasvi Jaiswal (all for Rest of India) are double centurions in the Irani Cup.

It has been a tough week for Sarfaraz as his younger brother Musheer, who was also supposed to play the game, was ruled out of competitive cricket for 16 weeks after a road accident.

If his brother and father Naushad’s car accident had perturbed him, it didn’t seem so in his batting as he went hammer and tongs at the Rest of India bowling attack. (PTI)