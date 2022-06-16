Cops stop Congress march to Raj Bhavan in Jammu, many detained

JAMMU, June 16: Scores of Congress workers tried to take out a march to the Jammu and Kashmir Raj Bhavan here on Thursday in protest against the Enforcement Directorate’s questioning of party leader Rahul Gandhi, but were stopped and detained by police.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president G A Mir and several leaders were among those detained.

Congress leaders and workers assembled outside the party office at Shaheedi Chowk and tried to take out the march towards the Raj Bhavan when police took them into preventive custody.

“We have come together to lodge our strong protest against the BJP-led central government which is trying to silence the voice of people by implicating Rahul Gandhi in a fake case,” Mir told reporters.

He said they are also protesting against the police action against party activists in the national capital, where senior leaders, including Members of Parliament, were “dragged” out of the party headquarters.

“This is not democracy and people will not tolerate this,” he said and accused the Narendra Modi government of destroying the democratic culture in the country and creating mistrust among the people.

He said the Congress would not be cowed down by such tactics and would fight back the “repressive policies” of the government and safeguard the democracy.

Among others who were detained by the police were JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla, vice president Mula Ram and chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma.

Meanwhile, the party issued an advisory to caution all workers against any sort of “indecency” against the prime minister or any other leader and the authorities while expressing their anger against the “highly objectionable and vindictive actions” of the government against the party leadership.

“Since there is a lot of anger, for quite justified reasons, amongst the party men over the ongoing illegal and undemocratic actions against Rahul Gandhi and other top leadership, there is possibility of someone losing control over words or may be provoked by some vested interests to utter any irresponsible words.

“While we have every right and reason to strongly protest the actions of the Modi government, it is strictly advised to all party men to be very careful in choosing their words or slogans and not to indulge in any kind of indecency in their protests,” the advisory stated, adding anyone not following it will be acted against by the party.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared before the ED on Wednesday for the third consecutive day of questioning in the National Herald money laundering case. He has been summoned for questioning for the fourth time on Friday.

The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities involving Young Indian Private Limited, promoted by the Congress, that owns National Herald.

The newspaper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian. (Agencies)