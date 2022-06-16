15-Kg Bomb Found In Kashmir, 2 Arrested For Helping Terrorists Plant It

Srinagar, June 16: Security forces on Thursday averted a major tragedy with timely detection of an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Two associates of terrorists have been arrested in connection with the recovery of the IED, a senior police official said.

“Police and other security forces averted a major tragedy by recovering an IED, weighing around 15 kilograms, planted by terrorists in village Armullah in Litter area of Pulwama,” he said.

The official said a case has been registered in this regard. (Agencies)