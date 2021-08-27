Coordination meeting of Judicial, Civil & Police admn held at Anantnag

Excelsior Correspondent

ANANTNAG, Aug 27: Acting on the directions of Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, the first ever Coordination Meeting of various stakeholders of justice delivery system of district Anantnag was held today at District Court Complex, here.

The meeting was chaired by Principal District & Sessions Judge, Chairman Coordination Committee, Naseer Ahmad Dar and Subjudge/CJM, Secretary of the Committee, Raja Mohd Tasleem, Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Piyush Singla, SSP, Imtiyaz Hussain, ACR, Syed Yasir, Secretary DLSA, Mir Wajahat, CPO, Syed Aafaq Ahmad, Incharge District Jail, Syroz Ahmad and Exen R & B Khanabal Division, Qazi Javid participated.

During the proceedings, the ways and means for ensuring delivery of timely justice to the litigants besides issues related with infrastructure etc faced by the institution in the district were discussed.

The Principal District & Sessions Judge emphasized upon the participants for streamlining and enhancing the level of coordination between the Courts and other stakeholders for strengthening justice delivery system.