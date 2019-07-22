Contractual, adhoc employees of GMC Jammu go on 2-day hunger strike

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 22: Pressing the Government to regularize their services and release pending salaries, a large number of employees engaged in Government Medical College Jammu and its associated hospitals under SRO 384 and SRO 409, today went on strike and staged protest both at GMC Jammu.

Click here to watch video

Hundreds of contractual paramedical employees of GMC Jammu and associated hospitals under the aegis of Jammu & Kashmir Medical Employee Federation (JKMEF) this morning assembled in the premises of the institution and started hunger strike, as pre the notice issued in advance to the higher authorities.

Addressing the protesting employees, Sushil Sudan, JKMEF president, said that around 1000 paramedical employees including staff nurses, female/male multipurpose health workers, Anesthesia technician/assistant, operation theatre technicians and assistants, medical lab technician and assistant, X-Ray/CT/MRI technicians, medical assistants, pharmacists, ECG technician, Dialysis technicians and Dental technicians, who are working on academic arrangement under provisions of SRO 384/409 at GMC Jammu/Srinagar and their Associated hospitals since last 10 years and form the fore manpower of the two intuitions.

He said these employees have been working tirelessly for the betterment of patient care across the State and form the backbone of the two prestigious institutions of the State delivering state of the art health care to the people of the State.

Sudan said that these employees have been recruited under proper job advertisements and selection procedure through principals of two Government Medical Colleges and Dental College Jammu from time to time. “The Federation many times approached the concerned higher authorities regarding their genuine demands of regularization of jobs, release of salary, risk allowance and 2 ½ days salary but nothing was done,” he said.

“The employees were forced to go on a strike as the health department has neglected their plight over the years. ”We are observing a strike both in GMC Jammu and GMC Srinagar for two days from today,” he added.