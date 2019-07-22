Keran residents lack facilities, protest

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 22: The residents of Pathrong area of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district today protested here against the lack of basic facilities in their area.

Scores of residents from the area assembled at Press Enclave here and raised slogans in favor of their demands including proper roads, mobile phone connectivity, and better healthcare facilities in their area. The protestors were holding placards that read: “We want justice” and “fulfill our demands”.

Click here to watch video

Mohammad Saleel, a protesting resident said in the absence of the basic facilities they are facing immense hardships. We face hardships in communicating as the area lacks mobile phone and internet connectivity,” he said, adding that other services like healthcare and education facilities are also below par.

Meanwhile, the residents sought the Governor’s intervention in resolving the issue.