Conspiracies hatched to revive militancy in parts of Jammu but we foiled all attempts: DGP

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Sept 20: Director General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir Dilbag Singh today said though the area of district Reasi is militancy free for a long time now, yet few cases came to fore where conspiracies were hatched to revive the militancy in some parts of the Jammu region. He said that J&K Police and other security forces are alert and we were successful in foiling all such attempts of terrorists timely.

A most wanted terrorist and his network, working on the directions of across the border was busted and those involved in different terror activities were not only arrested but strict action against them was taken under the law, DGP said while talking to reporters after unveiling Police Martyr Memorial Wall constructed at DPO Reasi. The DGP said that J&K Police has contributed greatly in the fight against terrorism and in this process a number of officers and jawans including SPOs have sacrificed their lives for the nation and people of J&K.

The DGP said that Pakistan is continuously making conspiracies to create trouble however, “we are fully prepared and vigilant to thwart any attempt”. He said that the peace and order which has been established in J&K will be further strengthened and stabilized with the continuous support & cooperation of the people. He said that attempts were made to infiltrate terrorists and smuggle arms and ammunition from across the border, however, most of such attempts were foiled. Those who managed to sneak were tracked down, he added. Referring to the bus incident in Katra the DGP said that investigation into the matter is on full swing and collected facts will be presented in the Court.

Later, Dilbag Singh chaired officers meeting to review the crime and security scenario. He was accompanied by the ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh. The meeting besides ADGP Jammu Zone was attended by DIG Udhampur Reasi Range M Sulaiman Choudhary, DC Reasi Babila Rakwal, SSP Reasi Amit Gupta, Principal STC Talwara Mohamamd Jameel, CO IRP 1st Battalion Shiv Deep Singh Jamwal, SP Katra Amit Basin, ASP Reasi Surjeet Bhagat, Deputy CO CRPF 6 Battalion Ashish Yadav, Deputy CO 126 Battalion CRPF Kailash Chander Parmola and SDPOs.

Chairing the meeting, the DGP reviewed the security and crime scenario of the district and sought the reports from concerned jurisdictional officers. The officers briefed the DGP about various measures taken with regard to the security as also for crime control. The DGP said that Reasi district is a sensitive place and directed the officers to be prompt and alert on all fronts particularly with regard to Narco-terrorism and new trends of radicalization.

Later in afternoon the DGP along with ADGP Jammu, DIG UR range, DC Reasi and SSP Reasi visited Gulabgarh where he besides addressing the Jurisdictional officers and Jawans/SPOs interacted with the local populace.