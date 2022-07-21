Connectivity issues in Ladakh

I n a strategically important area as Ladakh is, issues in respect of connectivity must get top priority . It is , therefore, unlikely that in this modern era of fast information technology , there are several areas and spots in the UT of Ladakh which are still not having satisfactory and updated connectivity facilities. 2G Towers are yet to be upgraded , providing optic fibre cable (OFC) to all Gram Panchayats under Bharat Net Phase 2 is yet to start, providing 4G mobile services to remote and uncovered areas too is nowhere to be seen which though agreeably seen in the background of extremely challenging weather conditions, however, should not get further delayed. Just to underline the importance of connectivity and to get the connected work sped up , UT Ladakh Lieutenant Governor has recently met the concerned Union Ministers raising these issues suitably with them . The issue of increasing intra-cellular coverage in Ladakh , therefore, has been referred to TRAI by the Union Minister which was going to benefit both locals and tourists.