18th District Fencing C’ship commences at MA Stadium

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 20: Two day 18th Jammu District Fencing Championship commenced at Indoor Fencing Hall, MA Stadium, here today wherein more than 200 players from different Schools and Clubs are participating in the championship.

Ashok Singh, Divisional Sports Officer of J&K Sports Council was the chief guest on the occasion of opening ceremony. In his opening remarks, he spoke about the scheme/initiatives taken by the J&K Sports Council to establish Khelo India Centre of Excellence in Fencing, here.

Satish Gupta, Manager Indoor Sports Complex, MA Stadium Jammu, Rashid Ahmed Choudhary, Convener Adhoc Committee J&K Amateur Fencing Association, Rachna Jamwal, Senior Fencing Coach, Shotu Lal Sharma, Adv. Supriya Chouhan, Member Adhoc Committee and technical officials/staff were present during the opening ceremony.

Pritam Singh Slathia, NIS qualified coach acted as Competition Director and Shivani Hans as Joint Competition Director for the said championship. The championship is being organized by the Adhoc Committee of J&K Amateur Fencing Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council.

In Sabre U-12 boys, Dev Karan Singh (Gold), Harnidh Singh (Silver), Shivang (Bronze) and Smarth (Bronze), in Sabre U-12 girls, Sabreena (Gold), Eknoor (Silver), Amadhya (Bronze) and Shrija (Bronze), in Epee U-12 boys, Aman (Gold), Rayaan Verma (Silver), Nirmaan Singh (Bronze) and Panav Singh (Bronze), in FOIL U-12 girls, Mayra (Gold), Sharoon (Silver), Devanshi (Bronze) and Shrishti (Bronze), in Foil U-12 boys, Udhyan (Gold), Adhvay (Silver), Riyan (Bronze) and Hariket (Bronze) and in Epee U-12 girls, Aaliya Swaraj (Gold).

In Foil U-14 boys, Raghav (Gold), Prabhar (Silver), Harsh (Bronze) and Taranveer (Bronze), whereas in Sabre U-14 girls, Vaibhavi (Gold), in Epee U-14 boys, Tanmay (Gold), Aradhya (Silver), Girish (Bronze) and Vidhant (Bronze), in Sabre U-14 boys, Manik (Gold), Vansh (Silver), Dhananjay (Bronze) and Paul Deep (Bronze), in Foil U-14 girls, Samiksha (Gold), Mayra (Silver), Kavya (Bronze) and Nandni (Bronze).

In Epee U-14 girls, Anima Sharma, Yashassvi and Praditi won three medals respectively, while in Foil U-17 boys, Rakshit (Gold), Rashid Bali (Silver), Shreshth Dogra (Bronze) and Anzhar Fayaz (Bronze), in Sabre U-17 girls, Sarvagya (Gold), Subhanya (Silver), Bhavya (Bronze) and Chavvi (Bronze) and in Epee U-17 boys, Ranvir (Gold), Yuvraj (Silver), Sayam (Bronze) and Savye Sachi (Bronze).

In Sabre U-17 boys, Harshit (Gold), Vatsal (Silver), Amish (Bronze) and Anubhav (Bronze), while in Foil U-17 girls, Suhani Singh (Gold), Shriya Sharma (Silver), Mahima Sharma (Bronze) and Vanya Gupta (Bronze) and in Epee U-17 girls, Kalash (Gold), Janvi (Silver), Namrit (Bronze) and Nidhi (Bronze).