Aryavir to represent Brazil Roller Hockey Club

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 20: Aryavir Singh Jamwal, an international Roller Hockey player from Jammu and Kashmir and a member of the Roller Athlete Skating Club Jindrah is going to represent the Brazil’s oldest Roller Hockey Club “Clube paulista de patinaco” (CPP) in the COPA International-VELEZ 2022 in Argentina from July 21 to 24.

About 12 teams from the U.S.A, Chile, Argentina and Brazil are going to participate in this championship. After a long gap of more than 20 years, he (Aryavir) is again playing at the international level.

Last time he had his appearance at the international championship at Taiwan in the year 2001 and he is the first Roller Hockey player from India who is going to represent the foreign Roller Hockey Club in the international championship.

Earlier, he represented India in Japan, South Korea, Macau and Taiwan and won Bronze in Asian Games also .The chief patrons of the Club, Joginder Kohli and Vidhi Singh Jamwal along with all the members congratulated Aryavir for this great achievement and wished him good luck.