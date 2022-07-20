Kashmir Premier League Phase-II begins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 20 : The second phase of the fifth edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), which kicked off today with a sombre opening ceremony at the Delhi Public School Srinagar, will feature the final 10 teams battling for this year’s championship.

The top 10 teams from Kashmir’s 10 districts are now playing for the KPL 2022 trophy after more than 200 teams took part in Phase-I with more than 150 league and playoff matches. The final is set for August 20, 2022, and all-league and knockout games will take place in the 10 districts that the teams represent.

The ceremony commenced with the unveiling of the coveted KPL 2022 trophy by Vijay Dhar and the release of tri-color balloons. The first match was played between Srinagar and Ganderbal which was comfortably won by Srinagar.

Ganderbal scored 142 runs in the stipulated 20 overs after winning the toss. With the loss of only 4 wickets, Srinagar quickly chased down the score in 15 overs. The Srinagar team’s Khalid Ahmad was named the man of the match for his overall performance.

Brigadier Tarun Narula, Commander, Chinar Air Defence Brigade, was the chief guest for the ceremony, with special guests Vijay Dhar, Chairman, DPS Srinagar, and Majid, member, Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.

Brigadier Narula, stressed during his press conference that the KPL-2022 is not being held as a yearly sporting event but as a component of the Army’s overall efforts and plans, contributing to the sustainable development of society.

He underlined that the athletes are the face of social harmony and peace and that sports events foster unique relationships and camaraderie that cut across all social and religious groups.