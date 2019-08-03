Cong’s Digvijaya warns Centre on ‘forceful move’ in Kashmir

SEHORE (MP): Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said on Saturday that the BJP should tread carefully in the restive Jammu and Kashmir, a day after the Centre issued an advisory asking Amarnath pilgrims and tourists to leave the Valley as soon as possible.

Speaking to reporters here, Singh said a forceful decision in the state could inflict a massive loss on the country.

“Have the heavens fallen that you (Centre) have called off the Amarnath yatra? A force of 20,000 (troopers) has been sent there (J-K). It is an indication of a big exercise,” he told reporters.

“But the BJP (Government) should keep in mind the Valley’s sensitivity and work thoughtfully. If they move ahead forcefully, there is a possibility that the country could suffer massively,” Singh claimed. (AGENCIES)