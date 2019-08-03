UK, Germany, Australia issue advisory to citizens on travel to Kashmir

NEW DELHI: In the wake of the advisory issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Government, asking the Amarnath pilgrims and tourists to leave Kashmir at the earliest, considering the security situation in the valley, the governments of the United Kingdom, Germany and Australia on Saturday followed suit.

The UK Government asked its citizens to remain watchful and follow the advice of local authorities, while travelling in the terror-affected state. The British High Commission in New Delhi was also keeping a watch on the developments.

According to the British foreign office, there was a risk of unpredictable violence, including bombings, grenade attacks, shootings and kidnapping in the valley. (AGENCIES)