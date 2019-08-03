Aviation Ministry advises airlines to keep fares from Sringar in check

NEW DELHI: The Civil Aviation Ministry on Saturday advised airlines to keep fares from Srinagar in check as Amarnath pilgrims and tourists rushed to the airport after the Jammu and Kashmir administration asked them to curtail their stay in the State.

“The Ministry of Civil Aviation has advised the airlines to rein in the surging ticket prices – on flights coming out of Srinagar – for yatris returning from the Amarnath dham,” a source said here. (AGENCIES)