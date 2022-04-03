Congress will not tolerate discrimination with J&K: Mula Ram

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 3: Former Health Minister and Vice President Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Mula Ram said that Congress party will not tolerate any type of discrimination with Jammu and Kashmir.

In a series of meetings in Rathua and Ghou Manhasa areas in Marh Block organized by Block Congress Committee and Youth Congress Committee Marh, Mula ram said that the UT Government has failed on all fronts in providing relief to the common people. Hundreds of Congress party and Youth Congress workers took part in the meetings.

“It has now become a trend to suppress and ignore Jammu and Kashmir, but as long as we are alive, we will never tolerate any type of discrimination with J&K”, he said.

Mula Ram also lambasted BJP Government in the Centre for rising prices of petrol and diesel and other essential items.

He said the anti people policies like toll plazas, smart electricity meters, power cuts and water meters are burdening the common masses.

The meetings were attended by Rajinder Kumar Happy Vice President DCC Rural Jammu, Rattan Lal Sharma Former Chairman Municipal Committee Ghou, Ram Paul Bittu Vice Chairman Ghou Municipal Committee, Shanta Bhagat Corporator, Lekh Raj, Bakshi, Sham Singh, Dr Bansi, Sagar Choudhary, Gopal Sharma Ex Sarpanch, Jagdish Sarpanch, Karanjot Singh, Pardeep salaria and many more.