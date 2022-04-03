Army saves precious life of girl

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Apr 3: Indian Army saved the life of a two-year-old girl, who was battling for her life in the isolated Navapachi area here.

As per defence spokesman, prompt action and lifesaving medical care of Indian Army saved the life of a two-year-old girl Arohi Thakur, daughter of Tilak Raj Thakur, a resident of Hanzal, Navapachi, District Kishtwar, who was battling for her life after accidently consuming toxic medicine.

Arohi Thakur accidently consumed some toxic medicine while playing in her house at village Hanzal.

As she started feeling dizzy, her parents rushed her to Navapachi for immediate medical attention.

On receipt of information from locals, a medical team of Indian Army acted promptly and the girl was immediately attended by a medical team of Indian Army. The medical team provided lifesaving treatment to the girl, which saved her precious life.