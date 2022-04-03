Jugal sanctions Rs 10 lakh for community hall at Makhanpur

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 3: Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament BJP from Jammu -Poonch Lok Sabha constituency today attended a programme organized by Sant Kabir Sabha, Makhanpur in Bishnah and sanctioned Rs 10 lakh for development of Sabha from his Member of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) Fund.

Jugal who was the chief guest in a religious programme organised by Sant Kabir Sabha Committee, Makhanpur Bishnah , while addressing the public gathering said that Prime Minister, Narendar Modi is working hard for upliftment of each and every class of the society. He said that BJP is working on the agenda of “Sabka Sath, Sabka Vishwas” and committed to development of every corner of the rural as well as urban areas and welfare of the people. He said “We should also give our share by means of our collective efforts for the development which always end with fruitful results”.

He, while listening to the demand of inhabitants and public in large number present on the occasion said that a demand for construction of community hall for multipurpose use has been raised and sanctioned Rs 10 lac from his Member of Parliament Local Area Development Fund for this purpose. He added that Committee will look after the design and monitor the work so that it can get completed in time frame and the public will get its greater benefits.

Ashwani Sharma Ex-MLA Bishnah,DDC member ,Dharminder Kumar, DDC Surekha Devi, BDC Surjeet Bhagat, BDC Kuldeep Raj, Block president, BJP Gagan Bhatia, senior BJP leaders Satish Sharma, Surinder Bhagat, Parveen Kumari, Sabita Saini and others also present at the occasion.