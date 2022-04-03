Gang involved in stealing automobile parts busted, 3 arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Apr 3: Gandoh Police busted a gang involved in stealing costly automobile parts with the arrest of three members of the gang along with stolen items worth around Rs 6 lakh.

As per police sources, a written complaint was lodged at Police Station Gandoh by a person namely Ghulam Hussain Wani, a resident of Gulwar Tendla Tehsil Chilly stating that some unknown thieves had stolen the automobile parts of his vehicle. He also mentioned that the automobile parts of another vehicle belonging to Mohammad Saleem, son of Bashir Ahmed of Pulaie Tehsil Chilly had also been stolen.

Acting over the complaint, a case under FIR Number 18/2022 under Section 379 IPC was registered at Police Station Gandoh and investigation started.

During the course of investigation, a team from Police Station Gandoh led by SHO Inspector Vikram Singh after getting some clues/lead about the theft detained a suspect, who was identified as Bilal Ahmed, son of Ishaq Wani of Bagli Gandoh.

During questioning, the suspect admitted that he had stolen the vehicle parts and transported them in his vehicle to Jammu and sold to a person identified as Ashwini Kumar, son of Bhushan Kumar of Tawi Mohalla Bikram Chowk District Jammu.

On the disclosure of Bilal Ahmed, a team from Police Station Gandoh led by PSI Parvez Ahmed rushed to Jammu and arrested Ashwini Kumar with the assistance of Jammu Police who also admitted to the crime and disclosed that he along with his associates used to dismantle the costly parts of vehicles and sell them in Delhi Automobile market at hefty price.

On the disclosure of Ashwini Kumar, stolen vehicles parts worth around Rs 6 lakhs were recovered by the police from Gujjar Nagar area of District Jammu. One more person namely Tayyab Khan, son of Khalil-ur-Rehman of Aligarh Uttar Pradesh involved in the theft has also been arrested. An Eeco car bearing registration number JK06A-3608 used for the transportation of stolen property was also seized.

Further questioning of the arrested persons is going on to ascertain their involvement in other theft cases.

All these arrests and recoveries were made under the supervision SDPO Gandoh Shahzad Kabir Matto, Additional SP Bhaderwah Aftab Mir and SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom.