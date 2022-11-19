Congress commemorates 105th birth anniversary of Indira Gandhi

*Iron lady will always be remembered for bold decisions: JKPCC chief

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR. Nov 19: Jammu and Kashmir Congress paid rich tribute to Indira Gandhi (former Prime Minister of India) on her 105th birth anniversary today.

The main function was organized by the District Congress Jammu Urban & Jammu Rural at the PCC HQ Jammu. The function was presided over by JKPCC president Vikar Rasool Wani.

Working president Raman Bhalla, former Minister Mula Ram, Gurbachan Kumari Rana, Kanta Bhan, Yogesh Sawhney, Ravinder Sharma, Thakur Manmohan Singh, Rajnish Sharma, Indu Pawar, Hari Singh Chib, Seva Dal Chief Vijay Sharma, Chief Whip JMC Corporators Dwarka Choudhary, Ritu Choudhary, Pawan Raina, Shashi Sharma, Sanjeev Panda, Thomas Khokhar, Karan Bhagat, Narinder Gupta, Sahil Sharma, Satish Sharma, Amrit Bali and Sandeep Dogra attended the function.

Earlier, Congress Seva Dal organized a simple function at Indira Chowk where the PCC president and working president along with other senior leaders garlanded the statue of Indira Gandhi. Similar functions were held at several District and Block Headquarters across Jammu and Kashmir by the respective District and Block Units to celebrate the Day.

The PCC president paid floral tribute to the iron lady and recalled the bold leadership of Indira Gandhi, as she led the nation to great heights in the World and took courageous decisions in her life for the might of the nation. The Country progressed on all fronts and faced numerous challenges successfully under her dynamic leadership, he said.

He lashed out at those forces who are trying to belittle the role and great works of top stalwarts of Congress especially Nehru – Gandhi leadership for political vested interests. He said the present BJP regime is making every effort to distort the historical facts to divert the attention of the nation from contribution of Congress and its great leaders.

Raman Bhalla while addressing described Indira as leader of firm determination and great courage who took revolutionary steps during her prime ministership of the Country and sacrificed her life for the unity and integrity of the Country.

Mula Ram While paying floral tributes described Indira as a dynamic and visionary leader who remained committed to the secular and socialist ideals of the Party and worked for the welfare of the poor and the downtrodden in the country.

Ravinder Sharma in his address recalled numerous achievements of Indira Gandhi as Prime Minister and as president of the Congress party while Yogesh Sawhney remembered Indira’s supreme sacrifice for the unity and integrity of the country.

In Srinagar party office also, JKPCC organized a function to in connection with birth anniversary of Indira Gandhi. The function was presided over by senior party leader Mohd Anwar Bhat, other leaders and workers of the Party.

Leaders paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister and recalled her great contributions to the inclusive development of India. Speaking on the occasion, Mohd Anwar Bhat said the sacrifices given by Indira shall always be remembered across the globe.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Monga also spoke on occasion and paid floral tribute to Indira Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Congress Seva Dal also paid rich tribute to Indira Gandhi. Paying tributes to Indira Gandhi, Congress Seva Dal president Vijay Sharma Babbi recalled her supreme sacrifice for the unity and integrity of the country and said that she raised the image of India with her visionary leadership and India became a strong nation under her leadership. Congress Seva Dal members Dara Singh, Pawan Raina, Parvez Wani, Sonu Masih, Gopal Das, Irfan Manhas etc were present on the occasion.