Kathak exponent Dr Uma Sharma presented ‘Sumitra Charat Ram Award’

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Nov 19: Kathak exponent Dr Uma Sharma has been awarded this year’s Sumitra Charat Ram Award for lifetime Achievement.

The award was presented by Dr Karan Singh during a ceremonial soiree, hosted by Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra at New Delhi in the presence of Ustad Amjad Ali Khan.

Sumitra Charat Ram Award’ for Lifetime Achievement was instituted by SBKK in 2010 to commemorate the huge contribution made by Sumitra Charat Ram (1914 – 2011) as a harbinger of cultural revival in post-independent India. Pt Birju Maharaj, Kishori Amonkar, Mayadhar Raut, Kumudini Lakhia, Pt Jasraj, Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia, Girija Devi, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and Dr Sonal Mansingh are the recipients of this award earlier.

Dr Uma Sharma is a renowned classical dancer who has been awarded Padma Bhushan for her unique contribution to the cultural tradition of this country. She has revolutionized the repertoire of the classical form of “Kathak” by enriching it with literary and intellectual substance by drawing upon and interpreting the works of great poets of India from ancient to modern time. In spearheading the transformation of this art form, Uma Sharma has been at the centre stage of events in the country. Her themes have etched out the color of concern about issues that matter.

Overwhelmed by receiving the award Dr Uma Sharma said she was honored to have been recognized for her efforts in the field of Kathak, which was her first love. “It is my passion for this form of dance that has allowed me to take it through generations and help it evolve. Receiving Sumitra Charat Ram Award for Lifetime Achievement today reinforces my belief in myself and in a bright future for Kathak in India,” she said.