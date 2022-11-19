Azad attends Nirankari Sant Samagam

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Nov 19: President Gandhi Global Family & Former Chief Minister of J&K, Ghulam Nabi Azad today attended 75th Annual Nirankari Sant Samagam at Samalkha, Panipat in Haryana.

On this occasion, Azad presented ‘Shanti Doot Samman’ to Her Holiness Satguru Mata Sudiksha Ji Maharaj, head of Sant Nirankari Mission.

Addressing the gathering, Azad said that Sant Nirankari Mission has spread the message of love, peace and humanity since its inception.

“It has also established a wide network of Seva activities in India and abroad. India has a rich, varied and long tradition of spiritual leaders showing the right path to society. Even today, when our society has achieved considerable material progress, people feel the need for spiritual guidance. This is because the values that are preached by Sants like Late Baba Hardev Singh Ji Maharaj are eternal in their relevance and universal in their appeal,” he said.

Azad further said that India today needs both technology and tradition.

“Even when India has achieved this spectacular success in exploration of space, it is the age-old Shanti Mantra-Antariksh Shantih, Prithivi Shantih, Shantireva Shantih (may there be peace in space, on earth and everywhere) that continues to enlighten our minds and inspire our hearts. In today’s world a man identifies himself with his caste, sect, language, region or religion but human’s true identity is his humanity rather than anything else,” Azad maintained adding: “Nirankari mission aims at removing distance between man and man. Satguru Baba Hardev Singh Ji Maharaj worked tirelessly in his life to establish oneness in this world. Message of oneness is a greatest achievement of Nirankari Mission.”