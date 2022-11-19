MCC hosts inter-district tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 19: The inter-district invitational cricket tournament for all districts was jointly organised by the Malhotra Cricket Club (MCC), at Forest Cricket Ground Stadium, Sidhra here today.

Yudhvir Sethi J&K BJP vice president inaugurated the championship wherein 16 teams from Jammu & Kashmir are taking part in the seven-day tournament.

Speaking on the occasion, Yudhvir Sethi asserted that youth by remaining involved in games get saved from the menace of drug abuse besides developing their overall personality both physically and mentally. He appealed to the youth to make sports part of their daily routine for achieving a healthy body and mind.

Senior leader and Chandigarh Prabhari Surinder Bhagat wished the tournament all success and pledged full support to the seven-day tourney. He appealed to the children and youth of the area to make sports part of their daily routine for achieving a healthy body and mind.

President MCC also spoke on the occasion and encouraged the players.

Ajay Sharma, Mandal president Bajalta, BJP leader Onkar Singh, Bishan Singh and Sunny Sharma were also present during the event.