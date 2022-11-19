SCC beats Jammu Lions by 6 wkts

Winners posing for a group photograph at Gharota on Saturday.
JAMMU, Nov 19: Singh Cricket Club (SCC) Akhnoor trounced Jammu Lions by 6 wickets in the 2nd league match of the ongoing Crick Jammu-2022 Season-1, being played at Country Cricket Stadium Gharota, here today.
Jammu Lions won the toss and elected to bat first. Jammu Lions scored 124 by losing 9 wickets in stipulated 20 overs wherein Kunal made highest 67 runs, while Sandy scored 18 runs. From the bowling side, Abhinandan Sharma got 5 wickets, while Binny Kesar took 2 wickets and Sham Singh Langeh bagged 1 wicket.
In reply, SCC chased the set target on the loss of 4 wickets in 15 overs and registered 6 wickets win over their opponents. Rahul Sharma made 64 runs, while Sunil Govil and Arush Jamwal contributed 19 & 10 (unbeaten) runs respectively. Robin Verma also scored 10 unbeaten runs.
From the bowling side, Sandy, Rahul and Mohit shared 1 wicket each.
Abhinandan Sharma was declared as man of the match for his outstanding performance, while Dayal Singh and Girdhari Lal were umpires and Rajja acted as scorer.

