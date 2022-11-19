Real Kashmir FC defeats Rajasthan United by 2-0

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 19: Real Kashmir FC today defeated Rajasthan United FC by 2-0 in their debut game at home ground in the Hero Honda I-League 2022-2023 after two years.

The game was RKFC’s first in Srinagar, while, overall, it was its second game. In the first game, it defeated Noroca FC in Imphal in the season’s opening game.

While Rajasthan United FC could not manage even a single goal, the RKFC made their first goal in the first half of the game while they managed to get their second one in the second half of the game.

In the first half, RKFC’s Lamine Moro secured the first goal for his team while the second goal was scored by J Pulamte. The team did not give any room to the opposition to score the goal and ensured that they were kept away from the goalpost.

The environment in the stands on the occasion was electric as thousands of football lovers were seen enjoying the game and cheering for their favourite team in the match which started around 2 pm.

In the post-match press conference, the RKFC said that the team was able to convert the chances which came their way during the game into goals due to which they were able to leave their opposition behind a march ahead towards victory. They also thanked the fans for their support and for coming out to watch the match despite cold conditions.

The Rajasthan United FC said that the RKFC played well amid electric surroundings due to the excitement of the fans in the stands. The Coach of the team said that the RKFC managed well to convert the chances into a goal, which, he said, put them ahead.

“The team has simply dominated, we could not convert the chances as they did, and this is what football is all about. More so, I knew they were going to get the support and that’s what happened. They were cheered right to the end of the game which kept them charged and the result was in front of you,” he said.