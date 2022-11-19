Dir Rural Sanitation flags off ‘Swachhta Run’

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATHUA, Nov 19: Director Rural Sanitation, Charandeep Singh flagged off ‘Swachhta Run’ at Panchayat Budhi South of Block Barnoti in connection with celebration ‘World Toilet Day’, here today.

More than 550 students and locals participated in the Run which started from Mini Stadium Budhi South to spread awareness on the issue.

DDC Barnoti, Sushma Devi, BDC Barnoti Brijeshwar Singh Indu, Sarpanches, Panches, Assistant Commissioner (Panchayat), Danish Rasool Mir, Sahil Abrol, BDO Barnoti, Sachin, BDO Nagri and officers of Rural Sanitation department were also present on the occasion.

The focus of the function was to create awareness among the masses regarding the use of toilet, spread awareness regarding personal hygiene, solid liquid waste management, counselling of adolescent girls regarding menstrual hygiene and access to sanitation which were displayed by the students of HSS Budhi through various performances like dance, songs and nukkad natak.

The Director pointed out the ill effects of poor sanitation and hygiene and mentioned that poor sanitation is a main cause of various diseases. He stressed that people should understand the health risk of open defecation. He also talked about this year’s 2022 theme which is ‘Making the Invisible Visible’ and explores how inadequate sanitation systems spread human waste into rivers, lakes and soil, polluting underground water resources.

The ‘Swacchta Run’ is being organised across all the Panchayats of Kathua at Gram Panchayat level involving local heroes. During this run, a signature campaign was also organized.

On the occasion, students, teachers, employees were given certificates and mementos by Director Rural Sanitation, Charandeep Singh for their pro-active participation and good work done during the conduct of ‘World Toilet Day’.

The function ended with the vote of thanks presented by Smtanju Devi and Baldev Singh.