Cong protests, questions BJP how ‘militant’ got access to HM’s meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 4: Congress Party today held strong protest over the presence of LET commander, Talib Hussain Shah in the BJP rank, and questioned Bharatiya Janata Party for its militant connections, right from Jammu and Kashmir to Udaipur in Rajasthan, besides asking how such a dreaded terrorist gained entry along with BJP leaders to meet Home Minister, Amit Shah.

A large number of Congress activists led by working president, Raman Bhalla assembled at Shaheedi Chowk near party office in Jammu and held strong protest demonstration, shouting slogans against the BJP and its leaders. They were displaying photographs of militant with BJP leaders.

Earlier, talking to media persons at party office working president Raman Bhalla, chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, general secretary Yogesh Sawhney and PYC chief Uday Bhanu Chib raised serious questions over the presence of LET Commander, Talib Hussain Shah in the ranks of ruling party BJP and termed it as serious security threat to the State and people, especially opponents.

Displaying the number of photographs of dreaded terrorist with top leadership of BJP including J&K UT president Ravinder Raina, Lok Sabha MP Jugal Kishore Sharma including the Home Minister of the country, Bhalla not only took to task BJP for giving entry and prominent position to such terrorists by virtue of which he enjoyed privilege and facilitation to attending important meeting of the ruling party including with the Home Minister, but also described it a serious security breach and failure of intelligence agencies, which needs high level probe and action.

Bhalla said that BJP cannot absolve itself of the responsibility of checking security threat by denying his position in the party, which is an attempt to cover up its utter negligence in the matter of security and associating such dreaded terrorists with the party and giving importance and access to Government system.

“His presence on several important occasions and events of the ruling party clearly demonstrates that how important he was in ruling party by virtue of which he gained access to top functionaries of the ruling party and Govt including Home Minister. Right from Jammu and Kashmir to Udaipur, presence of such elements in BJP is a matter of great concern. It is a biggest breach of security of the state. How a militant got access in the meeting of Home Minister Amit Shah along with other leaders,” Bhalla questioned.

The Congress leaders lauded the bravery of villagers of Tukson Dhok in Reasi for capturing Talib Hussain and his associate and demanded that the issue of security breach of the Home Minister and failure of intelligence system should also be probed, apart from interrogation of top BJP leadership for allowing entry and promoting him into the party rank without counter checking of his antecedents.

They took to task the Govt especially the intelligence system for its failure including allowing him to work and posing terrorist as a journalist without check and facilitate him to indulge in antinational activities. Action should be taken against all those involved, they demanded.