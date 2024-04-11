Cong ‘guarantee’ for peace, growth, development: Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 10: JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla has alleged that the people of J&K are feeling “betrayed” due to the “wrong policies” of the Government. He said the ruling BJP would have to pay a “heavy price” for its “indifferent attitude” towards people.

“People of J&K feel betrayed by the BJP , especially in the name of addressing public issues including high inflation and huge unemployment and good governance. The so called good governance is actually a tool to mislead the people. Govt has lost credibility and is losing ground very fast in J&K,” Bhalla said during series of public meetings in various parts of Bishnah constituency including Sehora, Kanhal, Bishnah town, Salehar, Makhanpur, Arnia and Bahadurpur.

Accompanied by JKPCC general secretary Shashi Sharma and others, Bhalla said that Congress Party always stands for the cause of the people by becoming the representative of the people. He said that the Party wants equitable development, employment, and protection of resources for the local population. “We have always focused on progressive issues and put-in our efforts for the equitable development of Jammu and Kashmir,” he remarked.

Appealing the people not to get swayed by “false propaganda” of the BJP and stand against its “divisive, wrong and anti-people policies,” Bhalla assured that his party would continue to work for the well-being of the people, despite false propaganda” of BJP against it.

He said the unprecedented inflation has subjected the people to miseries with housewives braving the brunt in particular as the prices of essentials have touched skies, primarily due to hike in the fuel prices. He claimed that Congress is the “guarantee” for development, peace and growth of common masses.

Referring to bifurcation of the erstwhile state into UTs, the Congress leader said the people of J&K never forget as to how BJP “victimized and punished” them under the garb of development, besides snatching their rights in order to fulfill its agenda, based on “lies and deceit”. He said the people of JKUT were fed up with the “bluffs and failures” of the BJP. Congress is the only unifying force which would fight for the rights of the people of the UT and appealed people to support Congress to expose BJP Government.

Prominent among those who accompanied Bhalla include Neeraj Kundan, Rajnish Sharma, Pawan Raina, Amrit Bali, Badrinath Sharma, Vimla Luthra, Pawan Bhagat, Dewarka Choudhary, Narmata Sharma, Ajay Lakhotra, Jatin Raina, AP Singh and others.