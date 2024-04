SRINAGAR, Apr 11: An encounter broke out in the wee hours of Thursday between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama’s Frasipora. An exchange of heavy gunfire is currently underway as several local terrorists are reportedly trapped inside a residential house, according to sources.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

The joint-operation is being carried by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army.

More details awaited…