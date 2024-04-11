Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with religious fervor, gaiety across Jammu region

Biggest congregation held at Eidgah Residency Road

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 10: Eid-ul-Fitr marking culmination of fasting month of Ramzan was celebrated with religious fervor and gaiety across Jammu region today.

There was heavy rush of members of Muslim community in the Eidgahs and mosques from early in the morning where members of Muslim community were seen thronging to offer Eid prayers. In Jammu biggest congregation of Eid prayers was held at Eidgah Residency Road where the members of Muslim community attired in white dresses offered special Eid Namaz. The members of Hindu, Sikh and Christian community greeted their Muslim brethren on the occasion and exchanged pleasantries.

Click here to watch video

The markets in areas of Khatika Talab, Gujjar Nagar, Ustad Mohalla and other localities in Sidhra were decorated befitting the occasion. There were festivities all over. At Eidgah Residency Road where grand Mufti Anayatullah Qasim led the gathering in offering Eid prayers this morning later told reporters that Eid is a great and sacred festival of Muslims which marks the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan during which Muslims keep fast and pray Almighty God for bestowing his blessings on mankind. He said the Jammu has a tradition of maintaining communal harmony and peace as both Muslim and Hindu communities cooperate with each other in celebration of their festivals.

He said we prayed this brotherhood should prevail in future and people of all communities continue to love and respect each other which has been a tradition of Jammu from centuries together.

Besides, Eidgah Residency Road the Eid Namaz was offered at Jamia Masjid Khatika Talab, Jamia Masjid Ustad Mohalla and other places in Sidhra, Chowadi and Nagrota.

Reports reaching here said Eid was also celebrated with religious fervor and gaiety in Rajouri, where biggest congregation of Eid prayers was held in Eidgah and Jamia Masjid -Rajouri. The authorities had made elaborate arrangements for the Eid prayers. Besides, the Eid was also celebrated with fervor and gaiety at Kotranka, Budhal, Darhal, Manjakot, Kalakot and Nowshera.

In Poonch a large number of members of Muslim community offered Eid prayers at Eidgah and other mosques. Eid was also celebrated with great enthusiasm and charm in other towns of the district including Mandi, Surankot and Mendhar where big congregation of people offered special Eid prayers.

In district Ramban special Eid prayers were held during this morning at Eidgah and other mosques of the town. Besides, biggest congregations were also held in Eidgahs of Banihal, Batote and Gool where a large number of Muslims thronged to offer special prayers.

Eid -ul-Fitr was also celebrated with great fervor and enthusiasm in Kishtwar where biggest congregation was held at Chogan Ground where thousands of Muslims offered the special Eid prayers. The day passed peacefully. Eid was also celebrated with religious fervor and gaiety in Doda and other towns of the district while about seven thousand Muslims offered Eid prayers at Bhaderwah.

Reports reaching here said Eid was also celebrated with full religious fervor in the towns of Reasi, Gool Arnas, Udhampur, Samba and Kathua.