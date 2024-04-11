Muslims will ensure over 400 LS seats to BJP: Khatana

‘Cong, NC, PDP responsible for miseries of community’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 10: Senior BJP leader and Member of Parliament (RS), Gulam Ali Khatana has said that the oldest political party of India-Congress has now been exposed before the Muslims of the country who have realised that in the guise of secularism slogan their interests were badly harmed by the Congress.

Khatana was addressing a public meeting at Samroli near Udhampur where more than 250 activists from Congress, National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) joined BJP and were welcomed into the party by him.

The BJP leader said that in its long rule over the country Congress only used Muslims as vote bank and did nothing for their welfare.

“It was in the last ten years of change under the leadership of PM Modi that Muslims have started living a life of dignity and have been given their dues which Congress never extended to the community,” he maintained adding that in J&K, NC and PDP also coordinated the Congress for victimising poor Muslims.

“These Abdullahs, Muftis and Gandhis used the political slogan of secularism to befool innocent Muslims but in reality they remained focussed to their own welfare and they got thousands of innocent Muslims killed in J&K by pushing them into terrorism, separatism and other wrong practises only to continue in power,” Khatana further said.

He said that these dynasts rendered numerous children as orphans, they made several young ladies widows and mass graveyards in J&K remained the achievement of Governments led by Abdullahs, Muftis and Gandhis as these selfish rulers made many innocent people fodder of the guns by their wrong policies.

The BJP leader also said that now the Muslim of India is heaving a sigh of relief from the misgovernance of Congress and all hopes which the community had pinned on PM Modi are being honoured satisfactorily.

“Known for their loyalty across the world, the Muslims of India will thank to PM Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections by voting overwhelmingly to BJP candidates in large number so that Modi may again become PM of India with more than 400 seats,” he continued.