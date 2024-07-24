Cong coming up with people’s manifesto ahead of polls: Wani

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 23: JKPCC president Vikar Rasool Wani has said that Congress party is coming out with a people’s manifesto ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections and give guarantees and commitments which shall be fulfilled within time bound manner.

Addressing a press conference at PCC office here today Wani alongwith working president Raman Bhalla, former MP Ch Lal Singh and JKPCC senior vice president and chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma and Distt president Jammu Urban Manmohan Singh said that for ten years BJP has given lot of hardships and pin pricks to each and every section of the society.

Congress will reach out to the people to listen to their issues and incorporate their demands in the manifesto in order to give relief to each and every sections which have suffered during all these years. He said that two committees for Jammu province have been constituted to reach out to the people in different districts and seek suggestions from all stakeholders for putting before the manifesto committee of the PCC under the overall chairmanship of Prof. Saifuddin Soz.

Similarly for Kashmir province also a sub – committee shall be constituted for doing the similar exercise within next 15 days for final discussion on the issues of people of cross sections of the society. Wani said the Congress party is fully prepared for the Assembly elections as per Supreme Court dead line of September 30 and asked the cadres to be fully prepared.

Expressing grave concern over the increased terror activities in the region, PCC Chief said that it is the failure of the Government to take timely steps and strengthen the security network before the spread of terror activities and the Government must take all necessary steps to control the situation and hold the Assembly elections in time. The Assembly elections in the past were held in more difficult situations and restoration of democracy is itself a message to terrorism.

Vikar said that Congress forcefully demands restoration of Statehood before elections to restore full powers to the people. Criticizing the recent order snatching all powers from elected Government and vesting the same in the Lt. Governor, he said it is an other betrayal of BJP with the people of J&K. He said BJP has done this after realizing that non-BJP Government of Congress and other likeminded parties shall come to power after the Assembly elections in J&K.

JKPCC announced two sub-committees for Jammu province, one headed by Ravinder Sharma, senior vice president of the party while another headed by Naresh Gupta, vice president of the PCC. The Committee members with Ravinder Sharma include TS Bajwa, Indu Pawar, Shashi Sharma, Mohib Khan, Uday Bhanu Chib and Suresh Dogra. while the members of the committee headed by Naresh Gupta are, Dr Pradeep Bhagat, Dr Mulak Raj Bhamagi, Feroz Ahmed Khan, Rakesh Wazir, Narinder Khajuria and Kajal Rajput.