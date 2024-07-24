Justice Tashi Rabstan lays foundation stone for multipurpose utility in DCC Leh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 23: Acting Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Tashi Rabstan, today laid foundation stone for multipurpose hall in the District Court Complex, Melongthang, Leh, through virtual mode, from Jammu wing of the High Court.

The multipurpose hall would come up at Melongthang, Leh at an estimated cost of Rs. 19.78 crore, which will comprise of Ground Floor Auditorium Hall with capacity of 260 persons, Separate Lounge and Dining Hall, and a Gymnasium. Whereas, the first floor of the building will comprise of a Conference Room, Mediation Hall, Physiotherapy Room and Media Room. The Project is being executed by PWD Leh, and has to be completed within 18 working months.

In the course of his virtual address on the occasion, Justice Tashi elaborated upon the usage and benefits of the upcoming Multipurpose Hall and impressed upon the executing agency for timely completion of the same.

Worthwhile to mention here that it is with the vigorous intervention of Justice Tashi Rabstan, who also heads the Infrastructure Committee of the High Court for UT of Ladakh, and with the upbeat co-operation of the administration of the UT Ladakh, that a state of art judicial infrastructure is rapidly being developed in UT of Ladakh in a record time.

Those who were present on the occasion virtually from Jammu wing of the High Court included Shahzad Azeem Registrar General, High Court, M K Sharma Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, Sandeep Kour Registrar Judicial Jammu, Amit Gupta Member Secretary J&K Legal Service Authority, Anoop Kumar Sharma Registrar Computers (IT), High Court, Prem Sagar Secretary High Court Legal Services Committee, Rajni Sharma Joint Registrar (Judicial) Jammu and Deldan Angmo Munsiff attached to the office of Registrar Computers (IT).

At Leh the event was graced by the presence of Splazes Angmo, Principal District and Sessions Judge Leh, Shashi Kant Bhagat Administrative Secretary Law and Justice UT of Ladakh, Judicial officers from the District Headquarter Leh, Shafi Lassu President Bar Association Leh along with other Members, Mutalib Chief Engineer UT Ladakh, Gyatso SE Leh, Executive Engineers of PWD Construction Division and Mechanical Division Leh etc.