Complete verification of migrant labourers for ration cards in 1 month: SC to states

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday rapped defaulter states for the delay in verification of migrant labourers registered on the e-shram portal for issuance of ration cards and directed them to complete the exercise within four weeks.

The top court also directed the Centre to release food grains to those states which have completed the verification of migrant labourers.

Terming the delay as “unfortunate”, a bench of justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah said if the states fail to complete the verification process within the stipulated time it will summon the secretaries concerned.