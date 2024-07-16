Proud of my son: Martyred Army officer’s father

‘Proud That My Son Did Something For Nation,’ Says Colonel Bhuwanesh Thapa (Retd), Father Of Captain Brijesh Thapa, Who Was Martyred In Doda Encounter

Siliguri (WB): Colonel Bhuwanesh Thapa (retd), the father of Captain Brijesh Thapa, who was martyred in action in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda, remembered his son and said that he is “proud” that his son has done something for the nation and for the security of the nation.

Col. Bhuwanesh Thapa (retd) on Tuesday said that the government is taking action against the terrorists.

“I could not believe when I was informed that he was no more. He always wanted to be in the Indian Army, right from his childhood. He used to wear my Army dress and roam around. Even after he had done his engineering, he still wanted to go to the Army. He cleared the exam in one go and was admitted into the Army. I feel proud that my son has done something for the nation and for the security of the nation. The only sad part is we won’t be able to meet him again; otherwise, I am happy that he sacrificed his life for his country,” he said.

Nilima Thapa, the mother of Captain Thapa On The Supreme Sacrifice Of Her Son

Nilima Thapa, the mother of Captain Thapa, said that she is proud of her son, who sacrificed his life for the country.

“He won’t return to us. At 11 pm, we received the news. He was a very decent guy. He always wanted to join the Army. We used to tell them that life in the Army is tough. I am very proud of my son who sacrificed his life for the country. The government will take action. Unfortunately, we lost our son,” the mother of the Captain told (Agencies)