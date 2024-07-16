Another interstate weapon smuggling network busted in Amritsar, three held

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police on Tuesday busted another interstate weapon smuggling network with the arrest of three persons, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said here.

State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) of Punjab Police arrested three arm smugglers in Amritsar and recovered three .32 bore pistols from their possession, the DGP said.

The arrest came a day after the police busted an interstate weapon smuggling module with the arrest of two operatives of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa in Amritsar. Six pistols were also recovered from the accused, DGP Yadav had said on Monday.