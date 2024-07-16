Philippines: Dengue death toll reaches 233

MANILA, July 16: The Philippines has tallied 233 deaths due to dengue from January to June 29 this year as cases rise amid the wet season, the country’s Department of Health (DOH) said Tuesday.

Health Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo said the DOH recorded 90,119 dengue cases from January to June 29, 19 percent higher than the same period last year.

Domingo said seven out of the 17 country’s regions have shown an increase in dengue cases.

“Dengue cases are rising as expected due to the rainfall, which allows more water to pool and stagnate. Left unchecked, mosquitoes responsible for spreading dengue will breed in these stagnant pools of water,” Domingo added.

Philippine Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa underscored the need to eliminate breeding grounds by removing stagnant water in communities. He also emphasized the importance of seeking immediate medical attention for symptoms, as early diagnosis and treatment are key in managing dengue.

Dengue is endemic in the Philippines. Water-borne infectious diseases, including dengue, usually peak at the start of the rainy season from July to October due to fluctuating weather conditions, flooding, and accumulation of contaminated water.

