Common man in Srinagar “rejoicing” at Art 370 move: Jitendra

MUMBAI: The common man on the streets of Srinagar was “rejoicing in heart” at the Centre’s historic move to scrap Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday.

Within six months, people of Kashmir will come out and say what happened in the State is in their best interest, he said here, strongly defending the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to J&K.

He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been “very kind and liberal” in carrying out preventive measures in J&K after the August 5 decision to defang the controversial Article and split the State into two Union Territories. (AGENCIES)