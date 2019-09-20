Bajrang adds one more bronze to his World Championships collection

NUR-SULTAN (KAZAKHSTAN): Shrugging off his controversial semifinal defeat, Bajrang Punia held off a spirited challenge from Mongloia’s Tulga Tumur Ochir to bag his third World Championship medal, winning a bronze, here on Friday.
Bajrang was already India’s only multiple medallist at the Worlds and he consolidated his record with his 8-7 win over Ochir, the under-23 Asian champion.
Ochir put Bajrang under a lot of pressure from the beginning as he pushed the Indian outside the mat to take the lead. He locked Bajrang’s arms to prevent attacks and then effected a four-point throw to lead 6-0.
Bajrang got on board with a counter and true to his style made a superb comeback in the second period. He first erased the deficit and then took lead with a flurry of moves to eventually nail a narrow 8-7 win. (AGENCIES)
