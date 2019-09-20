For first time in SC’s history, single judge to decide appeals of bail, anticipatory bails

NEW DELHI: To reduce the growing backlog of cases, the Supreme Court has for the first time since its inception provided for sitting of a single-judge bench to hear appeals of bail and anticipatory bail in cases related to offences entailing jail term up to seven years.

As per the rules which have been amended, the single judge would also hear transfer petitions.

The Supreme Court judges till now normally used to sit in the combination of two. Court number 1, which is presided over by the Chief Justice of India, also sits in the combination of three-judges.

A gazette notification was issued on September 17, through which the Supreme Court has amended its Supreme Court Rules, 2013. (AGENCIES)