Proper training must to tackle chemical-biological threats: Rajnath

GWALIOR: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the country’s armed forces must be properly trained and equipped to combat chemical-biological threats as early detection was a prerequisite for successful protection and decontamination.

Addressing scientists at a Defence Research and Development Establishment (DRDE) function here, Singh said the country’s forces are deployed in many regions where adversaries may use such weapons.

“Use of chemical-biological weapons may jeopardise life, health, property and commerce in a way that it may take a long time to recover. Our forces must be properly trained and equipped to operate effectively and decisively in the face of chemical-biological attacks,” he said.

Early detection of chemical-biological agents is the prerequisite for successful protection and decontamination, he added. (AGENCIES)